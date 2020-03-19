CIRCLEVILLE — United Way of Pickaway County has created a program to assist local organizations to find and retain volunteers.
The program, which is similar to a LinkedIn platform, allows anyone including retirees, students and community volunteers to sign up for a cause or give their time based on their skill set. All the while they can earn volunteer badges along the way.
“With the current state of affairs we are facing as a nation, there is no better time to launch this amazing tool to our community,” Jama Cobb, United Way of Pickaway County Executive Director, said. “The UWPC Trustees have made this a priority and I am so thankful they did. Particularly when it comes to support and resources needed across the community during the COVID-19 closures and restrictions, United We Volunteer, Pickaway County offers a pathway to rally our community in meeting those needs for basic human necessities.”
Cobb said the program is a great resource for student club members and their advisors to track their service requirement hours.
“Organizations will also be able to post events as they come up for which they might need volunteers and be able to utilize the United We Volunteer, Pickaway County mass communication tools to stay in touch with existing volunteers, one-time volunteers, and prospective volunteers through email blasts and database management,” Cobb added.
According to Cobb, the service is not available to individuals but those who need assistance can reach out to one of their local groups, the senior center, for example to receive help.
“The goal is to provide help to our community. Sometimes we have to get creative while also providing a safe environment for those in need. However, in this situation we would ask an elderly community member to reach out to the Pickaway County Senior Center, who is a partner of the United Way of Pickaway County, and have them establish the need through their accessibility to our site. All of our partner agencies have been provided an account so they can manage their needs as they arise,” Cobb explained.
Cobb noted the service will be available even after the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdowns have passed.
“The United Way of Pickaway County has made a commitment to fill the gap our county faces when it comes to connecting the dots for the needs we have in this community to the volunteers who so graciously want to make an impact,” she stated. “This platform will do just that.”
This resource is something the community needed as evidenced by her discussions with other organization.
“I have been a part of many meetings where the conversation continued to surface about the inability our community had to connect volunteers to a need,” Cobb remarked. “UWPC Board of Trustees took the charge to connect the dots and provide this service to our community. I am so proud of the community support our county has. I receive a lot of requests for volunteers looking to plug in and make an impact but it was hard to connect them with the needs. Unfortunately, if we miss the opportunity to plug people in when they are willing to help, we lose them. This tool will take care of that problem.”
To sign up visit the United Way of Pickaway County Website at PickUW.org and register under the volunteer tab.
“Volunteers sign up for an account, view and respond to needs in the community, and then mobilize to make a difference,” Cobb concluded.