CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Veteran’s Service Commission is open to veterans but only by appointment.
Todd Huffman, assistant director, said they want veterans to know they’re still working, processing claims and doing their duties.
“The biggest thing we want to stress is that we’re open for business but we’re limited in services,” Huffman said. “If you need to contact our office give us a call or email us. If veterans go to our website, there is a place where they can contact us and send us a message through there where we can answer them.”
Huffman said the measures taken at Veteran’s Service Offices across the state are in an effort to protect their vulnerable population of older veterans and their workers.
“We’re accessible but just limited in our services for the safety of our veterans and employees so we don’t come in contact with this virus and spread it around,” Huffman commented. “We will be available at the front window for those veterans needing to drop off necessary paperwork for our service officers to file their claim. We have set up a self-service station in the entryway to our office that will be open during normal business hours.”
Huffman said the office is offering limited transportation, only to those veterans who “absolutely need to be seen at the VA.”
“For those that can’t afford to get to the VA but have their own transportation we have gas cards,” Huffman said. “We ask that veterans call their primary care physician and make sure that their appointment is necessary and that it’s not been rescheduled.”
Huffman said through their website and over the phone they’re still filing claims but if a veteran is more comfortable they can do it in person by appointment.
“For our emergency financial assistance, if the veteran has access to the computer they can go to our website,” Huffman added. “All of our forms are there and they can print them off and fill them out. They can then either mail them to us or drop them off.”
The Pickaway County Veterans Service website is at www.pickawayvets.com and they can be reached by phone at 740-474-3650 for veterans with questions.
“If you have any questions or concerns, or if a unique situation develops you need assistance with please do not hesitate to reach out to the Pickaway County Veterans Service Commission to see how we can assist you in your time of need,” Huffman concluded.