ASHVILLE — The Ashville Harrison High School (AHHS) once again must cancel the banquet in June to error on the side of safety.
We are sure that next summer, June 4, 2022 will be a very special alumni banquet, #73. We will honor the classes of 1940, 1950, 1960 and 1941, 1951, 1961, and 1941, 1952, 1962.
It will be a little longer evening, but an evening to enjoy! Please mark your calendars and if you have further questions, please call Janice Gaines Seymour at 740-983-2829 or Sandy Stover Mulloy at 614-443-5926.