LANCASTER — A COVID-19 pop-up testing site will be available in Lancaster today (Tuesday, Aug. 4).
Anyone can get a no-cost test at this location. No appointment is needed; anyone can walk-in on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.
Pop-up testing sites throughout Ohio are located in underserved areas but are open to anyone. The other regional locations will be announced soon. More information is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Lancaster Pop-Up Testing
Who: Ohio Department of Health
What: COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing
When: Today, Aug. 4, Noon — 7 p.m.
Where: Fairfield County Fairgrounds, 157 E. Fair Ave., Lancaster