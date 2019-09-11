CIRCLEVILLE — In honor of the lives lost in the terrorist attacks that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio from sunrise to sunset on Sept. 11, 2019.
Governor DeWine is also asking all Ohioans to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. tomorrow to honor the innocent Americans and others from around the world who died as a result of the attacks.