CIRCLEVILLE — Bill Frost is hosting a hunter education course on Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the American Legion in Circleville along U.S. Route 23.
Frost said students must attend all four sessions and pass the test at the end to become a certified hunter. Students can register by going to wildohio.com.
"We'll teach hunter ethics, gun handling safety, wildlife management, personal safety and survival," he said. "There are a whole bunch of things around gun safety, gun storage, ammunition and things like that."