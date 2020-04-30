With great consideration, and with our commitment to the community’s health and wellness in mind, the determination has been made to cancel the 2020 Muhlenberg Township Memorial Day parade and services.
Memorial Day is a day of remembrance. A time to remember and honor those who died in service of the United States. While the Muhlenberg Township Cemetery will remain open, please consider making an online donation to your local VFW, or AMVETS organization, or Wreaths Across America.
The Muhlenberg Township trustees regret having to make this decision, but feel strongly about doing their part to keep the community safe and this virus contained. Thank you for your understanding.