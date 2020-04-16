The Chillicothe Police and Fire Department responded to a shooting at 331 McKellar Street at 4:16 p.m. on April 13. Upon arrival, Tyler Hiatt, 24, was found deceased from a gunshot wound. The female, Tara Carver, 23, was found with gunshot wounds and transported by ambulance to Adena Regional Medical Center, then flown to Grant Medical Center by MedFlight and died from her injuries there. The incident is still under investigation with more information to come later.
- Updated
The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.