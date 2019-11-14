CIRCLEVILLE — As the holiday season approaches, the Pickaway County Visitors Bureau and Ohio Christian University welcome The Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Chorus.
On Thursday, Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m., they will be performing the classical masterpiece, Handel’s Messiah. With support from sponsors, the community is invited to join for a memorable performance at the OCU Ministry and Performing Arts Center.
Tickets can be purchased at the Pickaway County Welcome Center, located at 325 W. Main St., Circleville, or online at www.Pickaway.com.
Start a new tradition, enjoy an evening with your community, and experience a world class musical performance.