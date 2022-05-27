Columbus – Sergeant Corey W. Pennington was recently promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent.
Lieutenant Pennington will transfer from his current assignment in the Office of Licensing and Commercial Standards Unit to serve at the Jackson District Commercial Enforcement Unit.
Lieutenant Pennington began his Patrol career in September 2003 as a member of the 141st Academy Class. He earned his commission in March of the following year and was assigned to the Chillicothe Post. In 2005, he earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement. He also earned the Criminal Patrol Award four times. Throughout his career he has served at the Marietta, Marysville and Circleville posts, Office of Personnel, Professional Standards Unit, Special Operations, Capitol Operations and the Jackson District Commercial Enforcement Unit. In 2019, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Delaware Post to serve as an assistant post commander.
Lieutenant Pennington earned a Bachelor of Specialized Studies degree in human resources, communications, political science and sociology from Ohio University in 2006.
