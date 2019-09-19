The Pickaway County Engineer's Office is reporting a road closure on South Perry Road between Moccasin Road and Tarlton Adelphi Road due to a bridge replacement.
This project is scheduled to be closed from Tuesday, Sept. 24 through Wednesday, Nov. 27, weather permitting.
* * *
The Engineer is also reporting that Five Points Pike between Guy Road and US 62 will be closed due to culvert replacements.
This project is scheduled to be closed from Monday, Sept. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 3, weather permitting.