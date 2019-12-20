CIRCLEVILLE — Any agency, organization, trustees, commissioners, city council, club, etc. that needs to have their meetings published in The Circleville Herald for 2020, please forward the information to dtobin@circlevilleherald.com
Be sure to include the following:
• Name of agency, organization, etc.
• Date and time of meeting/event
• Address of meeting/event
Also, remember The Herald will publish birth announcements, engagement and wedding announcements, anniversaries, as well as birthdays, etc. This also includes the outlying areas of Circleville, such as Ashville, Williamsport, Commercial Point, etc.
Anyone wishing to submit articles, public meeting notices, community calendar events, etc. is encouraged to reach out to Tobin at dtobin@circlevilleherald.com.