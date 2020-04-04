Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District meeting, 7 p.m., 2030 Stoneridge Drive. Consistent with the Order and directives from the Director of the Ohio Department of Health and Governor related to COVID-19 and Am.Sub. H.B. 197, this meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by teleconference using Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/661549749; dial in number 646-876-9923; meeting ID 661549 749. In order to accommodate public participation, anyone wishing to provide comment to the Board must notify service department at 740-474-3114 or info@ehrwsd.or no later than close of April 8.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.