Judging success and failure in NHL free agency just hours after the market opened can be tricky, looking into the future to predict which moves will pan out — or not.
Looking back at the slew of signings on Wednesday, it seems relatively easy to identify at least one winner and a loser.
The Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash, stunning the league by landing Johnny Gaudreau with a seven-year contract for $68.25 million.
“To get a player of his caliber is going to make us instantly better and make players better around him, which is really important in the culture of a hockey team,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Thursday. “Exciting day for the Blue Jackets organization. That goes without saying, and I can’t emphasize that enough.”
Gaudreau, a first-team, all-NHL player last season, rendered Calgary a loser when he informed the Flames on the eve of free agency that he was not signing their eight-year offer to stay.
“It was a tough decision,” Gaudreau said, citing leaving as the right move for him and his wife. “It was a really hard decision but something me and Meredith, we talked about for a long time there. It was difficult, but it was the best for us.”
Columbus added a 28-year-old, six-time All-Star in his prime. The diminutive and dynamic wing had career highs last season with 40 goals and 115 points, giving him 210 goals and 609 points in 602 games for the Flames.
The Blue Jackets instantly boosted their shot of making the playoffs, after missing them the last two years, and improved their chances of advancing in the playoffs for just the second time since the franchise joined the league in 2000.
Calgary, meanwhile, will have to make some significant signings or trades to make up for the loss of Gaudreau. If the Flames swing and miss this summer, they might be reminded of how bad it was before Gaudreau arrived, when they missed five straight postseasons.
