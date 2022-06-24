CIRCLEVILLE - Betty Lee McNeal, born in Circleville, Ohio on December 7, 1935, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 23, 2022. She is preceded in death by husband Frank Sr. of 63 years; parents Leroy and Alice (Eldridge) Woods; brothers and sisters, Whitey, Dick, Roy Jr., Helen, Marie, Carol, Wanda, Patty, and Mary; and great granddaughter Eliana Coy. She is survived by her children and spouses; Frank Jr. (Vicki), Randy, David, Don (Kathy), Kayleen (Wayne) King; grandchildren Jason, Jennifer, Tiffany, Matt, Curtis, Naomi, Valerie and 13 great grandchildren; brother Larry (Joyce) Woods and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Betty graduated from Jackson High School in 1954. She worked and retired from Monterey Nursing Home in Grove City, Ohio after 30 years of service. Betty worked hard and devoted herself to her patients. She was a long time member of Darbyville, Bellows Ave. and Darbydale Churches of the Nazarene. God and family were the most important to her. Betty enjoyed spending time with family, friends and she strived to make Christmas a wonderful experience for all of her family. Her favorite pastime was shopping. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, on Monday, June 28, 2022 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral service on Tuesday at the funeral home at 11:30am with Pastor Robert Martindale officiating. Burial to follow at Muhlenberg Cemetery. Message of condolences may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
