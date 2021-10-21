Columbus - Aaron Thomas Taylor, a loving father, husband, son, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 15, 2021.
Aaron was born on Dec. 9, 1986 to his parents, Tom and Denise Taylor, who survive.
Aaron is also survived and is extremely missed by his son, Ethan Thomas Taylor; wife, Lisa Forsythe-Taylor; stepdaughter, Makalya Cogburn; sister, Heather Hess (Fernando Hess); grandparents, Elsie See and Charles Taylor; nephew, Kaleb Mets; niece, Madison Hess; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wendell See and Lola Taylor.
As a 2005 graduate of Circleville High School, Aaron's passion was golf, which helped lead him to being the Co-Pickaway County Golfer of the year with teammate Zak Collins in 2005, a member of Tiffin University's Golf Team and a graduate of Keiser University College of Golf.
Golf allowed Aaron to travel throughout the U.S. ,playing some of the most recognizable golf courses in America and was employed at golf clubs in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Ohio.
Aaron's dream was that his son Ethan one day shares his passion for golf, a dream now that will be carried on by Aaron's family and friends.
Aaron and his family attended the Capital City Baptist Church in Columbus. Aaron, while dealing with his personal struggles, never met a stranger, no matter their social or economic status. Aaron always treated everyone with kindness and a friendly smile and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.
The family encourages all visitors to wear Carolina blue as it was Aaron's favorite basketball team.
Visitation will be held at the Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville, Ohio on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m. with services held on Saturday, Oct, 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Aaron's son Ethan, 502 Sycamore Drive, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Aaron Taylor