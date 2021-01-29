Adah Florence Fausnaugh died on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in a COVID unit near Columbus, at the age of 91 years and eight months.
She was a graduate of Tiffin University and had a career as a confidential secretary.
A product of the Depression era of her birth, she was hardworking and frugal, with a deep love of family.
Adah was born on May 28, 1929, on a farm near Tiffin, Ohio, the fifth of six children born to Lillie Belle Williams and Alvin John Kiesel.
She married first to Dorsey Biller in 1947. They had five children. She married second to Virgil Fausnaugh in 1968. After their marriage, the family moved to Ashville.
Adah is survived by her husband, Virgil; her children, Dorsey (Cindy) Biller Jr., Deborah (Jeff) Freedman, and Philip Biller; her eldest sister, Irene Johnson; stepchildren, Jon (Margaret) Fausnaugh, Kim Martinez, and Bonnie (Larry) Boyd; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her first husband; her children, Lynn Biller and Rita Phillips; grandson, Chad Biller; stepdaughter, Rheda Kelley; and siblings, Viola Sarkan, Edna Moyer, Agnes Lange, and Alvin Kiesel Jr.
There will be no services held at this time.
Arrangements and care of family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.