Circleville - Adoracion M Brown, 89, of Circleville, Ohio went to be with the Lord Aug. 5, 2022, peacefully at her home surrounded by her family following a short illness. Dot (Dortia know by her Spanish family) was born on June 20, 1933 in Madrid, Spain, daughter of Ciriaco Martinez Pascual and Concepcion Mezquida Fabregat.
Dot met the love of her life while working as a dental assistant on the new American base in Zaragoza, Spain, Johnnie Luther Brown, an American medic in the United Stated Air Force. They married on February 15, 1958 in Zaragoza, Spain. In 1975, following 24 years of service, John retired from the Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant and relocated from Del Rio, Texas to Circleville. After "their" military career (military wives' served alongside their husbands), John worked for the Veterans Administration Hospital for 20 years in the transportation department. Dot was a career homemaker and was a seamstress for many people and stores in Circleville.
Dot is survived by her daughter, Anna Brown-Reese of Chillicothe, Ohio and friend Mark Willis; son Rick (Missy) Brown of Kingston, Ohio, four grandchildren Johnnie M. (Brittney) Brown of Circleville; Katie (Will) Green of Amanda, Ohio, Lindsey Brown of Grove City, Ohio and friend Cole Capehart; and Zab Reese of Chillicothe; great-grandson, Noah Brown; great grandchild on the way; cat named "Kitty; and many nephews and nieces. Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Aug. 26, 2018; parents, and stepmother, Maria; sister Petusa; brothers Nando, Pepe, Ricardo and Carlos, all of Spain.
There will be no calling hours. The remains of Dot and John will be buried in St. Joseph Cemetery, Circleville, Ohio at a time to be determined. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.