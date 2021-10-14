Amanda - Alan Smith, 46, of Amanda, along with fiancée, Heidi Collins, passed away on Oct. 8, 2021 as a result of an auto accident.
He was born on June 16, 1975 in Lancaster to James and Betty (Porter) Smith.
He was owner and mechanic of Gators Garage for the last 30 years and was a foster parent with Heidi for the last five years.
In addition to his fiancée, Heidi Collins, he was preceded in death by brother -in-law, Dale Hatcher; and a great niece, Mallory.
Alan is survived by parents; children, Brooke (Cody) Madden , Max (Jessica) Collins and Devin (Jauni) Collins; sisters, Sara (John) Hettinger and Elizabeth Hatcher; nieces, Madeline Hatcher, Katie (Matt) Weemhoff, and their children, Nate, Nik and Nash, Amelia (Justin) Patten; nephew, Andrew (Hannah) Hettinger, and their son, Henry; and extended family.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Alan Smith