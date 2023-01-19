Circleville - Alberta L. Lutz, 81, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday January 14, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. Alberta's family is inspired by the incredible strength and tenacity that she displayed in her fight. She was small in stature but a giant in strength. Alberta was born on August 29, 1941 to the late Albert and Rosetta Archer in Laurelville, Ohio. Alberta was raised by Willard and Ruth Wright. Alberta graduated Salt Creek High School in 1959. Alberta married Dennie Lutz on August 1, 1969. Alberta had two sons, Matthew Lutz and the late Timothy Murray. Alberta was a lifelong member of Crossroads Church. Alberta was a dynamo of energy. She enjoyed walking, landscaping and was a prolific reader. She enjoyed decorating and bargain shopping. Alberta worked with her husband in her son's real estate company from 1999 until her death. Alberta was an expert painter and cleaner and helped renovate numerous homes in downtown Columbus. Alberta traveled the world with her family, including Hawaii, California, Europe and every Caribbean island. She enjoyed cruises and loved to dress up for formal nights. Alberta went with her family on a grand European tour and visited Italy, the Mediterranean and London. Alberta is survived by her husband Dennie, her son Matt Lutz and his partner Tuan Pham, her sisters Judy Archer Davis and Linda Massie, and her nieces Jackie Ward and Elizabeth Davis, and her nephew Jeff Goebel. The family will receive friends from 4pm until 7pm on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, 151 E. Main St, Circleville, Ohio 43113; and also from 10am until 11am on Saturday, January 21, 2023 with the funeral service immediately following. Interment to follow at Tarlton Cemetery. Alberta L. Lutz
To plant a tree in memory of Alberta Lutz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
