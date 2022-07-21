Adelphi - Alberta Seymour (Jarrell), 65 of Adelphi passed away on July 19, 2022. She was born on August 10th, 1956 the daughter of Curtis and Lorene Jarrell (Barker). She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father in law Robert and Anne Seymour, brothers Clinton Jarrell, Ronnie Jarrell and Merl Jarrell; brother in law Randy Seymour Sr. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Terry Seymour; daughter Tara (Jared) Seymour Chaney, grandsons Xzander Ream and Braylon Lowery, step-granddaughter Adilyn Chaney; siblings Bonnie Buskirk (Chillicothe), Darlene Allen (Chillicothe), Donald (Paula) Jarrell (Kingston), Carleen Jarrell (Kingston), close cousin Dale Congrove (Laurelville), best friends Mark (Santa) and Karin Schnell (Winchester) and her beloved Miniature Schnauzer, Half pint (Pup Pup) as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Monday from 11-1. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Alberta Seymour (Jarrell)
To plant a tree in memory of Alberta Seymour as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
