Chillicothe - Aldean Elizabeth Bayless, 84, of Chillicothe, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2021 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at the Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church.
Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Friends may join the family for calling hours from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.
Guests in attendance at the church are required to wear masks and asked to show proof of vaccination.
A full obituary is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com. Aldean Bayless
