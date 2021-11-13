Chillicothe - Aldean Elizabeth Bayless, 84, of Chillicothe, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2021 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born March 20, 1937 in Chillicothe, daughter of the late William and Helen (Fairrow) Bayless.
Surviving are her two children, Mark (Lisa) Bayless, and Valarie (Kenneth) Head; five grandchildren, Mark (Lindsay) Bayless, Shaun Bayless, Kenneth Head, Trevor Head, and Malcom Head; five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Virgil Bayless, William (Charlene) Bayless, and Alma (Paul) Harris; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Christine Bayless.
Aldean was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, class of 1955. She went on to work for the General Electric Power Company in Circleville for 32 years before retiring.
She was a member of the Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church in Chillicothe, and also the Alumni 1955 Graduation Committee.
A funeral service will be held on at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at the Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church in Chillicothe.
Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Friends may join the family for calling hours from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Aldean Bayless