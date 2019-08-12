Alice Eleanor Dawson, 78, passed away August 3, 2019. She was born on
March 1, 1941 in Pickaway County, Ohio. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Visit www. schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
