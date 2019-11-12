Alice F. Rigsby, 81, of Circleville died Nov. 11, 2019 at Pickaway Manor.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1938 in Nelsonville, the daughter of Elmer and Helen (McNeal) Gulley.
She loved to cook, camp, fish and hunt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Winford Rigsby, and parents.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Darlene) Rigsby and Deborah (Timothy) Bush; grandchildren, Allen, Hilary, Nichole, and Kelly; great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kaleb, Makayla, Makenna, Maxton, Blake, Bryce, Mason, Wyatt, and Sawyer; and sister, Sheila (Kenny) Inman.
Funeral service will be held 12, noon, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Pastor John Burr officiating.
Burial will be in Springlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice 116 Morris Road Circleville, Ohio 43113.
