Stoutsville - Alice Scott, 82, of Stoutsville, passed away suddenly on Jan. 24, 2022.
Alice was born in Circleville on July 22, 1939 to her parents, John and Vodis Smith.
Alice was retired from General Electric.
Alice's family will receive visitors from 11 am. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, 151 East Main Street, Circleville.
Graveside services to immediately follow the visitation at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville.
Alice Scott
