Alicia Fay Kensey, born April 15, 1976 to Jim and Mary Beth Kensey, passed away peacefully at home in Commercial Point, Ohio on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 joining her grandparents in Heaven.
She attended Brooks-Yates at an early age and graduated from there in 1996. She then attended Pickaway Diversified Industries until March 2020. Alicia attended the Commercial Point United Methodist Church from an early age and moved, with her family, to the Grove City Church of the Nazarene where she continued to enjoy the music and worship.
She loved music and her nephews, never missing a concert or chance to hear and see them perform. Alicia made many friends everywhere she went with her infectious smile and laugh. She spent her time doing what she loved travelling with family and supporting her nephews in all their endeavors and achievements.
She is survived by her parents, Jim and Mary Beth; sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Eric Nungester; her three nephews, Eric, Randy and Billy; and Eric’s girlfriend, Tatum Bigham; and many cousins.
She loved her animals and pets and is survived by her fur-nephew, Dante.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Eileen Hettinger, and Ed and Fay Kensey.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 with funeral service at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Pastor Dale Benson officiating.
Interment will follow at Muhlenberg Township Cemetery in Darbyville.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grove City Nazarene Worship Arts Ministry, 4770 Hoover Road, Grove City, Ohio 43123.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.