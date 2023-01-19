Alisha Shamblin

Circleville - Alisha Marie Shamblin, 26, of Circleville, died January 11, 2023, in Circleville. Born April 9, 1996, in Chillicothe; she was a daughter of Glenda Marie (Hill) and Denver Shamblin, Jr., who precede her in death.

