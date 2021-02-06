Circleville - Allen A. "Skip" Moats went to Heaven to join his son, Jamey, at 5:35 a.m., Feb. 4, 2021.
He was born Aug. 27, 1940 to Bessie and Herschel Moats.
He is survived by his wife, Toni "Merriman" Moats; his three children, Ted (Pam) Moats, Tanny (Doug) Rinehart and Clark (Mary) Moats; 10 grandchildren, Trina Rinehart, Christopher, Brock, Trey, Kyle, Nathan, Ryan, Douglas, Stephane and Lauren Moats; five great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters.
Per Allen's wishes, cremation will take place and his family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
Allen Moats