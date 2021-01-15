Alvin T. Ferguson, age 77, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021.
He was born April 27, 1943 to his parents, Stanley and Anna May Murray, in Circleville, Ohio.
Alvin served honorably in the United States Marine Corp from 1963 to 1967 during the Vietnam War. He was rewarded the Rifle Marksman Badge and the National Defense Service Medal during his time in the military. Alvin enjoyed his long-time membership to the AMVETS, was an avid Buckeyes fan, loved to ride his motorcycle and won tournaments with his skills at the pool table, which he passed on to his sons. Alvin was a professional painter of homes for 50 years of his life. He was the comical patriarch of the family who will be missed dearly by his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brothers, Allen and Roy Murray.
Left to mourn his passing is his wife of 40 years, Darlene Ferguson; his sons, Dwayne (Jessica) Ferguson and Anthony (Jennifer) Ferguson; grandchildren, Ryan Warner, Jayden Ferguson, Annabelle Ferguson and Allison Ferguson.
Per his wishes, cremation will take place.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger funeral home.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence with Alvin’s family.