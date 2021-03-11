Williamsport - Anabel Rhinesmith, 93, of Williamsport, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:22 p.m. at OhioHealth Berger Hospital in Circleville where she had been a patient since Friday.
She was born July 21, 1927, in Pickaway County at New Holland, Ohio to Hugh McKinely and Marie Funk Dennis.
She was a 1945 graduate of New Holland High School where she served as senior class president. She moved to Williamsport, from New Holland, in 1956. She was formerly was a member of Heber Chapter #62 of the Order of the Eastern Star in Williamsport. She enjoyed baking, playing cards and working jigsaw puzzles, but especially her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On Feb. 20, 1947, she married William Edward Rhinesmith. He preceded her in death on Nov. 22, 2013.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Joseph Edward Rhinesmith, and Joe's wife, Judith; her parents; a son-in-law, Richard Parrett; two brothers, Robert and Donald (Bill) Dennis; and a sister, Jean Hunt.
She is survived by three daughters, Marie Anice Parrett and Marla Denise Oesterle and her husband, William, all of Williamsport, and Marna Elyse Henson and her husband, Mark, of Circleville; nine grandchildren and their spouses; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Hugh (Dottie) Dennis, of Greenfield; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Monday, March 15, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland with the Rev. Sam Harnish, pastor at the Williamsport and Atlanta United Methodist Churches, officiating.
Burial will follow in the Springlawn Cemetery in Williamsport.
Friends may call at the funeral home in New Holland from 12 Noon, Monday until time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Williamsport United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 179, Williamsport, Ohio 43164 or the Atlanta United Methodist Church, 25960 state Route 207, New Holland, Ohio 43145.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at OhioHealth Berger Hospital for the loving and exceptional care given to Anabel.
www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com Anabel Rhinesmith