Ashville - Andra L. McGill, 81, Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at home.
She was born on Nov. 29, 1940 in Danville, West Virginia to the late George Sr. and Alice (Hill) Slater.
Andra was a homemaker, a member of the First Baptist Church of Grove City, worked as a church volunteer, took people to doctor appointments, and a volunteer at the food bank in Circleville.
Andra is preceded in death by her son, Jack E. McGill Jr.; and brother, George Slater Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Jack Sr.; children, John McGill, of Ashville, Pam (Mike) Johnsen, of Ashville, and Barbara (Jeff) Reindl, of Grove City; grandchildren, Sarah (Jon) Meenach, Andrew (Jordyn) Johnsen, Zachary Reindl, Cody Pritt, Carissa (Joey) Demint, Justin McGill, and Seth Neal; great-grandchildren, Byron and Hannah Meenach and Harper Demint.
She is also survived by sister-in-law, Sally Slater, of Florida; brothers-in-law, George William McGill Jr., of South Bloomfield, Lilburn (Nancy) Fulton, of Florida; and niece, Ramona McGill.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon on Friday, Dec. 10 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Pastor Jerry Neal officiating.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ashville Food Pantry, 94 Long Street, Ashville, Ohio 43103, or Baptist Builders, c/o First Baptist Church of Grove City, 3301 Orders Road, Grove City, Ohio 43123.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
