Circleville - Andrea Williams Utts passed away from cancer at the age of 69 on November 5, 2022 surrounded by loved ones and in the care of Kobacker House Hospice.
She was born in Columbus, OH, the daughter of Evan and Frances Helsel Williams. Andrea grew up attending Bexley City Schools, with the exception of two years at Saint Aloysius Academy in New Lexington, OH. She graduated from Bexley High School in 1971 and earned a BFA in art education from Ohio University in 1976.
She moved to Circleville, OH in 1977, following her marriage to Brendt Utts. Her life's work included raising two amazing children (her words) with Brendt, teaching art at Southeastern Junior High and High School in Richmond Dale, OH, working in the children's department at the Pickaway County Library, substitute teaching in Pickaway County Schools and working with the Extra Mile program in Circleville City Schools.
Andrea was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Craig Williams. She is survived by her children; Daniel Utts of Orlando, FL and Sarah Utts of Circleville, OH, her siblings; Jeff Williams (Paula) of Blue Ash, OH, Lisa Williams Goodell (Roy) of Lyndhurst, OH, Brent Williams of Altamonte Springs, FL and Todd Williams (Lisa) of Upper Arlington, OH, as well as her husband Brendt. Also surviving are dear cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, four cats and two grand dogs. Thank you to those who helped keep her positivity strong and her spirit joyful.
Memorial Service for Andrea will take place at 1pm on Saturday, November 12 at Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest, 1740 Zollinger Road, Columbus, OH 43221.
Memorial contributions may be made to Circleville Presbyterian Church, 134 East Mound Street, PO Box 147, Circleville, OH. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Andrea Utts
