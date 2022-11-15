Amanda - Andrew Cole Duncan, 22 of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Amanda, Ohio was promoted to Heaven to be with the LORD on November 10, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 29, 2000 in Sandusky, Ohio to Chester D. and Becky K. (Drummond) Duncan Jr. Cole was a graduate of Amanda-Clearcreek High School, Class of 2019, where he lettered in Band, Cross Country and Basketball. Cole was a member of New Hope Assembly of God in Lancaster, Ohio, where he was active with Children's Ministries, Royal Rangers, and the Youth Group.Following graduation Andrew proudly enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. As a Senior Airman he actively served as a Medical Technician, WOMC with the 99th Warren Ops Medical Clinic/ 99th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at the 99th Air Base Wing, Nellis Air Force Base.Andrew was a charismatic young man, who will be remembered as a devoted brother, a selfless friend, funny, hardworking, patriotic, adventurous and even willful. He truly had a heart of a warrior. He was an avid gamer, and had a unique ability to connect with animals.

