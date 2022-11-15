Amanda - Andrew Cole Duncan, 22 of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Amanda, Ohio was promoted to Heaven to be with the LORD on November 10, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 29, 2000 in Sandusky, Ohio to Chester D. and Becky K. (Drummond) Duncan Jr. Cole was a graduate of Amanda-Clearcreek High School, Class of 2019, where he lettered in Band, Cross Country and Basketball. Cole was a member of New Hope Assembly of God in Lancaster, Ohio, where he was active with Children's Ministries, Royal Rangers, and the Youth Group.Following graduation Andrew proudly enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. As a Senior Airman he actively served as a Medical Technician, WOMC with the 99th Warren Ops Medical Clinic/ 99th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron at the 99th Air Base Wing, Nellis Air Force Base.Andrew was a charismatic young man, who will be remembered as a devoted brother, a selfless friend, funny, hardworking, patriotic, adventurous and even willful. He truly had a heart of a warrior. He was an avid gamer, and had a unique ability to connect with animals.
Cole is survived by his proud parents Chester and Becky Duncan, loving sister Allison Duncan, grandmother Diana Duncan, grandparents Linda and Tony Johnson, uncle Kevin Duncan, aunt and uncle Vicky and John Rhodes, uncle Anthony Johnson, cousins Dakota (Rachel) Rhodes, Ty Rhodes, Maverick, Logan, Addison, and Matthew Duncan, cousins Cody and Evelynn Rhodes, special brother and best friend Michael Haug, dear friends Whitaker and Sara, and all of his Air Force brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his by his grandfather Chester D. Duncan Sr., great grandparents George and Alice Myers, Richard and Annabelle Duncan and Rita Hallen and his best friend Shadow.
Friends and family may visit from 2-4 and 6-8PM on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Sheridan Funeral Home, 222 S. Columbus St. Lancaster, Ohio 43130 and from 2:00PM to 3:00PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the New Hope Assembly of God Church, Lancaster, Ohio. A Celebration of Andrew's Life will be held at 3:00PM on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at New Hope Assembly of God Church 2020 Cincinnati-Zanesville Rd. SW Lancaster, Ohio 43130 with Pastor Randy Perkins officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Wright Patterson AFB Honor Guard. For those unable to attend the services the family invites you to join them via live stream link https://boxcast.tv/view/funeral-services-for-andrew-cole-duncan-j97cw4cejpsgozm9xdud . To send an online condolence and to sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Andrew's family would like to extend a deeply heartfelt thank you to Col. Elizabeth Anderson-Doze, Col. Matthew and Sandy Pfeiffer, Dr. Erik Schwalier, Haug, Whitaker and Sara, Kile, Smith, Dobyne, Tolley, Chohan, Justin, Anna, our New Hope family, Brian and the entire staff at Sheridan Funeral Home, the ICU Staff at Mike O'Callaghan Military Medical Center, the staff at the James Cancer Hospital and ICU nurse Diana and numerous friends and family for their compassion, prayers and support throughout this time. Andrew Cole Duncan
