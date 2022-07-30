Angela "Angie" Baer

Circleville - Angela "Angie" Lynn (Greeno) Baer, 51, of Circleville, OH, passed away peacefully at home on July 27th, 2022; at 4:40PM, after a brave battle with breast cancer.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments