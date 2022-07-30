Circleville - Angela "Angie" Lynn (Greeno) Baer, 51, of Circleville, OH, passed away peacefully at home on July 27th, 2022; at 4:40PM, after a brave battle with breast cancer.
Angie was born on March 15, 1971 to Karen Greeno in Circleville, Ohio. Angie was a 1989 graduate of Circleville High School. She then continued her education to become a licensed practical nurse. On September 6, 1997, she married the love of her life and partner in everything, Gary Shawn Baer. Angie was a loving wife, and a loyal friend, but she was a selfless mom above all else. Angie worked as an LPN at Berger Hospital in Circleville and attended Heritage Church of Nazarene.
Angie is survived by husband of nearly 25 years Shawn; children Jessica (Peyton) Hamilton, S. Tyler (Joanna) Baer, Hayden Baer, and Ashley Hart Baer; mother Karen Greeno, sister Michael Oliver, mother-in-law Patsy (Charles) Pfeifer; brothers-in-law Aaron (Ashley) Baer, and Evan (Natalie) Baer; and close friend Lori (Mark) Bidwell.
Visitation will be held from 2-6pm on Sunday, July 31st, at Heritage Nazarene, in Circleville, Ohio. Funeral Service will be at 11am on Monday, August 1st at Heritage Nazarene, Circleville, with David Gray officiating. The family will also receive visitation 1 hour prior to the funeral. Graveside service will follow at Forest Cemetery in Circleville. In lieu of flowers, Angie requested balloons or donations to the Stephanie Speilman Fund for Breast Cancer Research. Online condolences can be shared at https://www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Angela "Angie" Baer
