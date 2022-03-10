Circleville - Anna Mae Barnhart (Diltz), 75, of Circleville, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022 at Riverside Hospital, Columbus.
She was born Oct. 1, 1946 in Circleville, the daughter of the late Herman "Moe" Diltz and June (Puffinbarger) Diltz.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert "Barney" Barnhart, in 2010. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Barnhart Stevens, in 2004; and grandson, Bobby Stewart, in 2012.
Anna graduated from Circleville High School. Anna was a loving mother and grandmother who never met a stranger. Anna worked many years between General Electric, Walmart and as a vet technician.
Anna's love for her family and pets will forever go unmatched. For over four decades, her home was an open door and safe haven for all the neighborhood kids, and she always ensured that every child who crossed her threshold was safe, healthy and happy.
Anna was well known for her sense of humor, infectious smile and love of animals. Anna was always there to take care of everything and everybody and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by sons, Luke, Joseph, Samuel and Thomas (Katrina Lambert) Barnhart, of Circleville; grandsons, James Farnham, Shane (wife Lacey) Stevens, Rudy Stevens, Andrew Barnhart and Jude Barnhart, Jaden Blair and Jude Blair; Lillian and Charlotte Barnhart; numerous adored great-grandchildren; and her much loved and loyal dogs.
She is also survived by loving brothers, Bob and Tom Diltz; nephews, Shane (Candy) Diltz, Rob Diltz; and niece, Jooli Osterholt Diltz.
Burial with graveside services will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Circleville at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Service, Circleville.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Anna's family.
Anna Barnhart