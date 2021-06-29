Circleville - Anna Louise Bliss, 85, of Circleville, passed away on June 25, 2021.
She was born on June 1, 1936 in Kentucky to Benjamin and Sara (Salyers) Horne Sr.
She was an auxiliary member of AMVETS and American Legion, retired from Circleville City Schools and had a long courageous battle with cancer. She was well known and loved by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Karr; stepson, Bobby Bliss; and by siblings, Christine Weaver, Wanda Shaffer, Mary Hardbarger and Benny Horne.
Anna is survived by her husband, George Bliss; children, Roger L. Karr, Ronald L. (Bea) Karr, Roxan (Larry) Sigmon; grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) Karr, Jordan (Leah) Karr, Shannon (Tim) Dunn, Bryan (Tiffany) Karr, Stephen Karr and Jarred (Devan) Sigmon; great-grandchildren, Delaney, Payson, Grace, Henley, Dakota, Marie and Bryce; and by sister, Velma McNichols.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Pastor Doyne Wiggins officiating.
Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may visit on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Anna Bliss