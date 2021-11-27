Williamsport - Anna L. Cox, 82, of Williamsport, passed away on Nov. 21, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 18, 1939 to Harry and Cora (Jackson) Young.
She had over 40 plus years with General Electric.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cox; brothers-in-law, Don Smith, Herman Speakman, Earnest Jr., Jack, Roger and Lawrence Cox; sisters-in-law, Betty Cox, Ada Speakman, June Cox and Carlene Arledge.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Skinner; grandchildren, Jase and Wesley; brother, Paul Young; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike Cox, Jerry (Marsha) Cox, Sandra Smith, Donna Cox and Steve Cox; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Edith Martin.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Anna Cox