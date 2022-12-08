Circleville - Anna Lou Schooley, 93, of Circleville, OH passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2022 at OhioHealth Berger in Circleville. She was born on June 30, 1929 to the late John B. and Valora M. (Hoover) Boesiger in Ashville, OH. Anna was Valedictorian of her Washington Twp. High School Class. She had worked as a Maintenance Clerk and Typist at Dupont retiring after 30 years. She was a member of the Dupont Retirement Club and the UFO Club of Circleville. Anna enjoyed Simple Harvest Band and watching her great nephew Josh as the lead singer. She never met a stranger and never had a bad word to say about anyone.
Besides her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her first husband Robert D. Grubb in 1967; her second husband William I. Schooley in 1996; brother John Boesiger; sister and brother-in-law Madge (Carl) DeBruin.
Anna is survived by her sister Barbara Woodruff of Ashville; sister-in-law Louise Boesiger; 14 nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, December 9th with Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10th at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville 43103 with Pastor Laura Cavendish officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Cemetery, Circleville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6046 St. Paul Rd. Ashville, OH 43103. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Anna Lou Schooley
