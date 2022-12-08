Anna Lou Schooley

Circleville - Anna Lou Schooley, 93, of Circleville, OH passed away on Tuesday, December 5, 2022 at OhioHealth Berger in Circleville. She was born on June 30, 1929 to the late John B. and Valora M. (Hoover) Boesiger in Ashville, OH. Anna was Valedictorian of her Washington Twp. High School Class. She had worked as a Maintenance Clerk and Typist at Dupont retiring after 30 years. She was a member of the Dupont Retirement Club and the UFO Club of Circleville. Anna enjoyed Simple Harvest Band and watching her great nephew Josh as the lead singer. She never met a stranger and never had a bad word to say about anyone.

