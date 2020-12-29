Anna M. Conrad

Anna Mae Conrad, 102, of New Holland, Ohio, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at 2:35 a.m. at her home.
Mrs. Conrad was born July 18, 1918, in the Falmouth area of Pendleton County, Kentucky to Joseph and Grace Marquardt Bentle. She spent her youth and early life in Falmouth, Kentucky. She was a graduate of Falmouth High School and Eastern Kentucky State Teachers College. She moved to the New Holland community in 1959, from Marysville, Ohio.
Before her marriage, she was a school teacher and then assisted her husband with their dairy operation. She was a member of the National Farmers' Organization.
Mrs. Conrad had been a member of the New Holland United Methodist Church over 60 years and had served many years as a Sunday school teacher and Methodist Youth Fellowship leader. She was also active with the United Methodist Women on the local and district levels.
On Dec. 26, 1939, she married Tom Frank Conrad. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2000. She was also preceded by two sisters, Ruth Chiles and Elsie Parker.
Mrs. Conrad is survived by four children, Carole Faye Siegrist and her husband, Dr. Carl Siegrist, of Cincinnati; Donald Lee Conrad and his wife, Joyce, of New Holland, Edward E. Conrad, of Stoutsville, and Linda Kay Scott and her husband, Thomas, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be held in the New Holland Cemetery with Mrs. Conrad’s son-in-law, the Rev. Thomas R. Scott, pastor at the Brush Run United Methodist Church in Beaver Falls, officiating.
A celebration of life service is being planned for July 2021, when COVID-19 conditions permit.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Holland United Methodist Church, c/o Nellie Taylor, 35 Crest Ridge Drive, New Holland, Ohio 43145.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in New Holland.