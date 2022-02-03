Anna M. Smith

Lancaster - Anna Mae (Sweeney) Smith, age 96, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Berger Hospital in Circleville.
She was born Nov. 10, 1925, in Rehoboth, Ohio, daughter of the late Lewis Charles and Susie May (VanSickle) Sweeney.
She graduated from New Lexington High School in 1943 and then attended and graduated as Valedictorian from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in 1946. Part of her nurses training was spent in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II.
She earned her Master's Degree from Ohio University in business administration.
Anna's career began at Good Samaritan Hospital in Zanesville, then she moved on to hospitals in Athens, Lancaster, Circleville, Nelsonville and then back to Berger Hospital in Circleville, where she served as the assistant hospital administrator.
During her retirement, she worked at Fairfield Industries as the facility nurse until age 80. She maintained her nursing license up until her date of passing.
Anna was a prolific author of numerous books relating to family and area history of events preceding and during her family's life.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, William A. Smith; infant son, William A. Smith Jr.; son-in-law, Carl Furness; daughter-in-law, Juliann Thompson Smith; sisters, Violet Sweeney, Cleo Sweeney, Catherine Longstreth, Idell McCarty, Nellie Carlow, and June Sweeney.
She is survived by her children, Charles Smith, of Canal Winchester, Kathleen Furness, of Lancaster, Bruce (Kathy) Smith, of Lancaster, John (Cara) Smith, of Canal Winchester, Robert (Judy Gerber) Smith, of New Albany, Cynthia Smith-Vollhardt, of Lancaster, Diane (Gary) Beckmann, of Blacklick, James Smith, of Ravenna, Louis Smith, of Cambridge, Rebecca (Mark) Schillig, of Pataskala, Nicholas (Amy) Smith, of Sabina, Susan (John) Kass, of Ada, Oklahoma, and Laura (David) Strittmatter, of Lancaster; 27 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
A family directed funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.
Interment will follow at Rehoboth Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The funeral may also be viewed live at the funeral home's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations payable to Clayton Township Trustees. In the memo line, please write: To Improve Site Restoration of Revolutionary War and Civil War Veterans.
These donations may be made at the visitation or by sending them to Clayton Township Trustees, c/o Sonya Saxton, 9090 Township Road 169A-N.E., New Lexington, Ohio 43764.
Condolences may be made at www.taylortheller.com. Anna M. Smith