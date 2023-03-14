Hilliard - Anna J. Price was born on October 12, 1921 in Webbville, Kentucky. She departed this life in the early hours of March 11, 2023 at the age of 101 at home with family. Anna was an incredibly sharp and hardworking woman with many hobbies that included gardening, watching birds, collecting roosters, and sharing stories of her incredible life and travels—hobbies in which she participated even at 100 years old. Anna had a myriad of jobs in her youth, but primarily focused on being a homemaker for her family. Among family and friends, she was known for her giving and generous personality and for always taking care of others, as well as being a faithful woman of God. Anna is survived by her grandsons Chad (Michelle) Cordle and Todd Cordle (whom she affectionately called Chaddy and Toddy); and her great grandchildren Taylor, Makayla, and Dakota Cordle. Preceding Anna in death are her parents, Lafe and Melvina (Ward) Webb; beloved husband, Ralph Price, whom she married in 1942; daughter June Cordle; and her older siblings, Ruth, Thelma, Roscoe, Virgil, and Gladys. Friends and family may call to celebrate a life well lived from 4 PM – 7 PM on Wednesday, March 15 of 2023 at Schoedinger East, 5360 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus followed by a 1 PM funeral service the next day, Thursday, March 16. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Anna Price
To plant a tree in memory of Anna Price as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.