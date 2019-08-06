Annabel Elanor (Young) Hettinger, 70, of Adelphi, joined God in heaven on August 5, 2019. She was born in Vinton County to the late Elisha and Maggie (Truman) Young. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly; grandson, Steven Thurston; and by three brothers.
She leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Harold Hettinger; daughter, Rita Hettinger; and two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Annabel was retired from Goodyear where she worked for 34 years. She loved Wal-mart and was a member of Laurelville Church of God.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Thursday from 4-8 p.m.
