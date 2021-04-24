Circleville - Arla J. Davis, 72, of Circleville, passed away on April 21, 2021 at her sons' home.
She was born on Aug. 17, 1948 in St. Marys, Ohio to Francis and Marjorie (Shiller) Morrison.
Arla loved to go camping and going to concerts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alonzo Davis; and granddaughter, Summer Fausnaugh.
Arla is survived by her children, Leeann Davis, Robbin (Dwayne) Howe and Jody Davis; grandchildren, Duncan (Anita) Shoemaker, Kaley Dunham, Seth and Alec Davis; great-grandchildren, Creighton and Jackson; and by two brothers, Danny and Roger Morrison.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Arla Davis