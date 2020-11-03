Arthur Eugene Stump, age 83, slipped away from us in the early hours of the morning of October 30, 2020. He lost his battle with COVID-19.
He was born June 7, 1937, the first born of seven children to Joseph Lawrence and Alta Gayle “Garrett” Stump at home in Pickaway County. Art graduated from Saltcreek High School in 1955 and went to work for General Electric. He retired from G.E. after 39 years in 1994. He will be dearly missed.
Art is preceded in death by his parents; brother Marvin L. Stump; sisters Betty L. Hissey and Dorthy May Strausbaugh; his infant half-sister Bertha Alice Stump; his in-laws and several brothers and sisters in-law.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Melodee “Greenlee” Stump; his children Jennifer (Chris Cotton) Riffle and Andrea Sanborn; grandchildren Kelsea (Thomas) Todd and Nicholas (Elisabeth Friend) Riffle; his sister Joanna June (Harold) Boyer, and brothers Joseph L (Sheila) Stump and Donald E. Stump; as well as many extended family members.
Thank you to Valley View Alzheimer’s Care Center and Heartland Hospice for Art’s wonderful care. Per Art’s request, cremation will take place with a private graveside service at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Out Reach Ministries Church in Circleville or a charity of your choice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Art’s family.