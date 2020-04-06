Atwood Jones

Atwood “Woody” Jones, 78, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Wooster, Ohio.
He was born, Jan. 23, 1942 to the late James and Ruth (Perdew) Jones.
He was a 1960 graduate of Chillicothe High School and a 1965 graduate of Ohio University where he obtained a degree in civil engineering and surveying. He was a professional engineer and surveyor in the state of Ohio. Woody had a 38-year career of public service as Public Service Director for Chillicothe and Circleville as well as Deputy County Engineer for Pickaway County. Woody was involved in many organizations, including being a past president of the Chillicothe Lions and Jaycee Clubs. He was a member of the Circleville Sertoma Club and a Life Member of the American Society of Professional Engineer’s. Woody also belonged to the American Public Works Association and served as a Director of the Circleville Pumpkin Show.
Along with his parents, Woody was preceded in death by his son, Douglas.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Diana (Pollock) Jones; son, Andrew (Julie Mankes) Jones; grandchildren, Megan, Lauren and AJ; sister-in-law, Susan (Gary) Jones; and brother-in-law, David (Margie) Pollock along with several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Woody will be held at a later date once the current restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Circleville and the American Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
