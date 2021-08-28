Laurelville - Austin Lee Dingess, 22, of Laurelville, passed away on Aug. 9, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1998 in Lancaster to Arvel Jr. and Jillian (Sowers) Dingess.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Austin is survived by his mother, Jillian Dingess; grandparents, Arvel and Shirley Dingess Sr., Paul and Nancy Sowers, Abby and Richard Huggins; and by siblings, Sidney, Sean and Brianna Dingess.
Services was held at the convenience of the family at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Austin Dingess
To plant a tree in memory of Austin Dingess as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.