Barbara A. Dean

Barbara Ann Dean, 81, born in Circleville on June 29, 1938, passed away at The Inn at Winchester Trail on Sept. 14, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Della (Marshall) Valentine; as well as her husband, Bryan Dean, Sr., whom she met at Lockbourne AFB while he was in the US Air Force; daughter, Belinda Seagraves; and siblings John Valentine and Norma Tigner.
She is survived by sons, Bryan Dean, Jr., and Bradley (Jamie) Dean; grandchildren, Garrison and Nathaniel Seagraves, and Caitlyn Dean; and son-in-law, David Seagraves.
Barbara taught K-5 at Hamilton Local Schools for over 20 years, having earned her undergrad at William and Mary, and her Master of Education at The Ohio State University. She was very family-oriented and, married to a career military man, set up homes for her family as they moved from 1963 to 1976 before settling in south Columbus. Upon retirement from teaching, they moved back to Circleville. She enjoyed reading mysteries and doing crosswords and word searches.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 4-7 p.m. at Schoedinger Northeast Funeral Service, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. at Forest Cemetery, Circleville.
In addition to flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.