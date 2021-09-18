Lexington - Kazee, Barbara Ann Horton, 73, wife of Byrl G. Kazee, died Sept. 15, 2021 at her residence surrounded by family in Lexington, Kentucky.
Born Sept. 25, 1947 in Elliott County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Troy and Dolly Chaffins Horton.
She was a homemaker and caregiver, adopting many whom she met.
Survivors include a daughter, Donette Kazee, Lexington, Kentucky; son, Clifford Kazee, Ladd, Illinois; nieces, Rebecca Haas and Beverly Porter; a brother, Rondal (Brenda) Horton, Ladd, Illinois; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 12 siblings.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington Kentucky with visitation beginning at 1 p.m., Sunday until the service.
Private burial will take place in Brown Cemetery in Rowan County, Kentucky.
Pallbearers will be adopted grandchildren, Alicia Haas, Beau Porter, Danica Porter, Cameron Smith and Jacob Smith; and nephew, Steve Blanton.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40504, the Alzheimer's Association, 6100 Dutchman's Lane: Suite 401, Louisville, Kentucky 40205, or a charity of choice. Barbara A. Horton Kazee