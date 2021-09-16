Florida - Barbara Alexander, 84, of Venice, Florida, passed away on Sept. 9, 2021 in Florida.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1937 in Charleston, West Virginia to Junies and Reba (McCormack) Harris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Loren Alexander.
Barbara is survived by her daughter, Elaine (Jerry) Jenkins; three granddaughters, Brenna (Eric) Riddle, Joey (Nate) Conrad, Holly (Jake) Nartker; nine great-grandchildren, Grace, Sofia, Jackson, Ava Riddle, Owen, Charlie, Nicholas Conrad, Oliver and Avery Nartker; sister, Connie Sergent; nieces, Amy Sergent, Lisa Robertson (Brian), Laura (Lee) Mouhot; and by cousin, Elizabeth Hoyt.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Tidewell Hospice, 540 The Rialto, Venice, Florida, 34285.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
